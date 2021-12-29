Indore: No entry into Khajrana Temple post 10.30 pm on December 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Entry into the Khajrana Ganesh Temple premises will be prohibited after 10.30 pm on December 31. This decision was taken at a Khajrana Ganesh Temple management committee meeting chaired by the Khajrana Ganesh Temple administrator and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner of police GK Rathore, SDM Shashwat Sharma, pujari Pandit Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ashok Bhat, Arvind Bagdi of Bhakta Mandal, Vasudev, office manager Prakash Dubey and others were present at the meeting.

Pal said the decision was taken owing to the night curfew in force due to the Covid-19 crisis.

With this, in view of the current corona situation, the Til Chaturthi fair, which was to be held at the temple premises from January 21, 2022, has been postponed.

Along with this, Pal gave guidelines regarding the necessary arrangements in relation to the devotees coming for temple darshan on January 1.

