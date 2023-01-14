e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

Indore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

This was decided during an interactive talk with Japanese researcher, Dr Naoki Yamanaka, senior researcher, biological resources and post-harvest division, Japan International Research Centre Agricultural Science (JIRCAS).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR | FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Japanese scientists carrying out research on soybean will share their findings with the scientists of the Indian Institute of Soybean Research.

This was decided during an interactive talk with Japanese researcher, Dr Naoki Yamanaka, senior researcher, biological resources and post-harvest division, Japan International Research Centre Agricultural Science (JIRCAS). Dr Yamanaka is an internationally renowned scientist and is one of the leading scientists working on soybean rust.

In his address, he said, “Currently, JIRCAS is conducting research in soybean rust-resistant varieties in different areas. Earlier, we have contributed to genetic studies and gene mapping on soybean rust disease. We have already identified the gene loci as well as near isozyme lines (NILs) containing RPP gene, which will help us in the development of rust disease resistant varieties of soybean.” It may be recalled that the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, has already signed the Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with JIRCAS in the past through which JIRCAS has agreed to share the gene pyramid and resistant lines with Soybean Institute.

The director of the institute, Dr KH Singh, honoured Dr Yamanaka with a memento. Dr Singh informed that a collaborative project with JIRCAS can be formulated for sharing genetic material, technical expertise and exchange of manpower in the future for strengthening the relationship between the two countries. 

Read Also
Indore: All that glitters... Gold chain, ring snatched from army officer’s wife
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

Indore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

Indore Sports Update: Winning team of Advocates Association honored

Indore Sports Update: Winning team of Advocates Association honored

Indore: People excited to celebrate Makar Sankranti 

Indore: People excited to celebrate Makar Sankranti 

Indore: Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Indore: Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Indore: 50-yr-old neighbour held for raping 3-year-old girl

Indore: 50-yr-old neighbour held for raping 3-year-old girl