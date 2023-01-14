Indore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Japanese scientists carrying out research on soybean will share their findings with the scientists of the Indian Institute of Soybean Research.

This was decided during an interactive talk with Japanese researcher, Dr Naoki Yamanaka, senior researcher, biological resources and post-harvest division, Japan International Research Centre Agricultural Science (JIRCAS). Dr Yamanaka is an internationally renowned scientist and is one of the leading scientists working on soybean rust.

In his address, he said, “Currently, JIRCAS is conducting research in soybean rust-resistant varieties in different areas. Earlier, we have contributed to genetic studies and gene mapping on soybean rust disease. We have already identified the gene loci as well as near isozyme lines (NILs) containing RPP gene, which will help us in the development of rust disease resistant varieties of soybean.” It may be recalled that the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, has already signed the Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with JIRCAS in the past through which JIRCAS has agreed to share the gene pyramid and resistant lines with Soybean Institute.

The director of the institute, Dr KH Singh, honoured Dr Yamanaka with a memento. Dr Singh informed that a collaborative project with JIRCAS can be formulated for sharing genetic material, technical expertise and exchange of manpower in the future for strengthening the relationship between the two countries.