Indore: All that glitters... Gold chain, ring snatched from army officer’s wife

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the pretext of selling a powder to bring back the glitter on ornaments, two persons snatched a gold chain and a ring from the wife of an army officer in the Lasudia area and fled, the cops said on Friday. Even as the “suspects” were captured in the CCTV grabs installed near the house of the complainant, they have not been arrested till the filing of this report.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge, Santosh Dudhi, Abha Pandey, a resident of Tulsi Nagar area, has lodged a complaint that she was alone at her home on Wednesday when two persons contacted her. One of them entered the premises and said he was selling a powder used to shine silver ornaments.

For a demo, Abha handed a silver ornament to the person. Impressed with the glaze, when she expressed her willingness to purchase the product, the accused told her that the powder could also shine gold ornaments and asked her to get a bowl filled with water. When she arranged for the same, the person mixed the powder in the water and asked her to immerse her gold ornaments in it. Abha refused to do so saying that she had smelt a rat. To gain her confidence, the person said she could immerse the valuables herself and also heat the contents.

A suspicious Abha then took out the ornaments and asked the person to leave. However, in a swift move, the person snatched the ornaments from her and sped away on his bike.

The woman narrated the matter to her husband and rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint against the unidentified persons. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police have launched a search.