Indore-Jaipur Link Express train to be withdrawn

Indore: Rail passengers are going to lose a daily direct train service to Pink City Jaipur in the coming days with the decision of the railways to stop the operation of Indore-Jaipur Link Express train, which runs with 5 coaches from the city that are added to Bhopal-Jaipur Express train from Ujjain.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the Time Table Committee of the Indian Railway, which was held in New Delhi on February on 27 and 28. But, Vivek Kumar Sinha, deputy director of the coaching department of the Railway Board, has issued orders in this regard only recently.
Nagesh Namjoshi, ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, informed that though as per the rule new time table comes into effect from July 1 every year in normal circumstances but owing the stopping the operation of the trains due to COVID-19, the implementation of the decision has been deferred. Most likely it will be effective from October.
Namjoshi informed that the 8 coaches of Indore Jaipur train departs from the city with Indore-Ujjain train at 6 pm every day and from Ujjain, 5 of the coaches are linked with Bhopal-Jaipur train. In the return journey too, the Link Express arrives to the city in the same manner at 10 am. Now the Bhopal-Jaipur Express train will run with full compartment from Bhopal itself.
Now twice a week (Monday and Saturday) Indore-Jaipur train, a weekly Indore-Jaipur train and daily connectivity via Indore-Jodhpur train is available.
Mahajan unhappy over withdrawal of train
Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha Speaker, has expressed deep anguish over the decision of the railway. In a letter written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, she said that I am surprised to note that the train, which was being operated with full passenger capacity, is being stopped. The train was not creating any revenue loss to the railway. ‘It is totally wrong to snatch the service on the name of increasing the speed of the trains. The railway is continuously neglecting the city, which is reflected in such decisions Mahajan added.
