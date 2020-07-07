Indore-Jaipur Link Express train to be withdrawn

Indore: Rail passengers are going to lose a daily direct train service to Pink City Jaipur in the coming days with the decision of the railways to stop the operation of Indore-Jaipur Link Express train, which runs with 5 coaches from the city that are added to Bhopal-Jaipur Express train from Ujjain.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Time Table Committee of the Indian Railway, which was held in New Delhi on February on 27 and 28. But, Vivek Kumar Sinha, deputy director of the coaching department of the Railway Board, has issued orders in this regard only recently.

Nagesh Namjoshi, ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, informed that though as per the rule new time table comes into effect from July 1 every year in normal circumstances but owing the stopping the operation of the trains due to COVID-19, the implementation of the decision has been deferred. Most likely it will be effective from October.