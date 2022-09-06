e-Paper Get App
Indore: Jaipur youth feared to have drowned in Gidiya Khoh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Rajasthan was feared drowned in the waterfall at the picnic spot of Gidiya Khoh, under Khudel police station, on Sunday. The rescue team searched for him till late on Monday evening, but his body could not be recovered.

ACP (Headquarters) Ajay Kumar Vajpayee said the incident took place at Gidiya Khoh, about 40 kilometres away from the city. Abhishek Rathore, 23, a resident of Jaipur, has been doing his internship from a college in the city. He and his friends had gone for a picnic at the waterfall on Sunday when he fell into the deep end. His friends informed the police and a rescue team reached the spot.

The rescue team searched for him on the second day, too, but unsuccessfully. The police said the rescue team would search the youth on Tuesday too. The statements of his friends are also being taken down by the police to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

article-image

