Indore: Jain Mathematics Center inaugurated at DAVV

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A centre for the study of Jain Mathematics was established at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Monday.

Center director Dr Anupam Jain said that this centre has been established under the School of Data Science and Forecasting. 

'The sages of our country have made important contributions in various fields of knowledge and science, but Indian contribution was forgotten by distorting our history due to centuries of slavery. Centres have been established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in various fields of Indian knowledge tradition with the aim of restoring the forgotten contribution of Indian wisdom,' he said. 

DAVV vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain, Jiwaji University's former vice-chancellor prof VP Saxena and DAVV registrar Ajay Verma were among the dignitaries who inaugurated the centre. 

Anupam Jain said that the Ancient Indian Mathematics certificate course, run by the Ancient Indian Mathematics Research Center established by the University, was also inaugurated on this occasion.

