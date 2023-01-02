Indore: Two advanced life support ambulances, 2 basic ambulances to be deployed at Brilliant Convention Centre

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming for flawless health facilities during the NRI convention, MGM Medical College administration and Health Department officials have organised another orientation session of hotel and hospital staff along with paramedical staff to ensure coordination among them.

Officials have also informed about the area to be covered by each ambulance and how to contact with the hotel and the hospital staff.

Health officials have also finalised the plan for health facilities at the Brilliant Convention Centre which includes the deployment of two advanced life support ambulances and two basic life support system ambulances along with the critical care system at the centre.

“We have mapped 19 hospitals with 37 hotels of the city to provide health services to the guests coming to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention. We have also reserved two wards and two hospital beds each in Apollo Hospital and Life Care Hospital,” district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

“We have informed the hotels, hospitals, and paramedical staff about their duties and coordination with each other during PBD. We have also trained the paramedical staff and the hoteliers have also agreed to give space for the staff for arranging basic health facilities,” he said.

The officials have also decided to deploy 30 ambulances including nine with advanced life support systems (ALS) and 21 vehicles with basic life support systems (BLS). The ambulances would be deployed mainly at Rajwada, Palasia Square, and Bypass as the movement of PBD guests is expected in Sarafa and Chhapan Dukan.

Over 30 ambulances to be called from nearby districts

According to Dr Malakar, over 30 ambulances would be called from nearby districts which will be dedicated for PBD guests. “We will also conduct a training of ambulance staff while the hoteliers will also be trained for basic emergency health care,” he added.