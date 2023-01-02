PBD Convention: Saplings to be named after NRIs who plant them at Global Park

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Global Park will be developed in the city to make the NRI convention memorable. On Sunday, in a meeting chaired by collector Ilaiyaraja T, it was decided that the park would be built in Scheme number 113.

The NRI guests will plant at least 3,000 saplings in the park with their own hands, and the IMC will look after them till they grow up for a nominal fee. The saplings will bear the name tag of the NRI who planted them. Collector Ilayaraja T inspected the proposed park to review the preparations for the development of this park.

He instructed that landscaping should be done immediately. Along with this, a micro-action plan should be prepared to develop the park beautifully and systematically, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier said that only those saplings should be planted that survive for a long time. The plan is to plant saplings of different varieties so that there is a healthy ecosystem in the park.

The IMC will not only maintain the sapling but also it will regularly send pictures to the NRI who planted it.