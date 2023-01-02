e-Paper Get App
HomePbd-indorePBD Convention: Saplings to be named after NRIs who plant them at Global Park

PBD Convention: Saplings to be named after NRIs who plant them at Global Park

Collector Ilayaraja T inspected the proposed park to review the preparations for the development of this park.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Global Park will be developed in the city to make the NRI convention memorable. On Sunday, in a meeting chaired by collector Ilaiyaraja T, it was decided that the park would be built in Scheme number 113.

The NRI guests will plant at least 3,000 saplings in the park with their own hands, and the IMC will look after them till they grow up for a nominal fee. The saplings will bear the name tag of the NRI who planted them. Collector Ilayaraja T inspected the proposed park to review the preparations for the development of this park.

He instructed that landscaping should be done immediately. Along with this, a micro-action plan should be prepared to develop the park beautifully and systematically, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier said that only those saplings should be planted that survive for a long time. The plan is to plant saplings of different varieties so that there is a healthy ecosystem in the park.

The IMC will not only maintain the sapling but also it will regularly send pictures to the NRI who planted it.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: Aarav Sarbaliya, Pratithi set to win titles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PBD Convention: Saplings to be named after NRIs who plant them at Global Park

PBD Convention: Saplings to be named after NRIs who plant them at Global Park

Bhopal: New Year Begins PBD, amid fear of corona

Bhopal: New Year Begins PBD, amid fear of corona

PBD Guest Interview: Mohan Pandey says NRIs investment should encourage others to follow suit

PBD Guest Interview: Mohan Pandey says NRIs investment should encourage others to follow suit

Indore: Vistara to launch PBD special Mumbai flight from today 

Indore: Vistara to launch PBD special Mumbai flight from today 

PBD Guest Interview: Ashay Chourey says, Indore can leapfrog with better infra & smooth traffic’

PBD Guest Interview: Ashay Chourey says, Indore can leapfrog with better infra & smooth traffic’