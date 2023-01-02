Indore Sports Update: Aarav Sarbaliya, Pratithi set to win titles

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following are the results of the ninth round in Under 9 National Chess Championship (Boys & Girls Category) being held here at Indore Public School on Sunday.

In the boy's category, Aarav Sarbaliya (Karnataka) defeated Arjun Vasireddy (Andhra Pradesh) in just 30 moves. Played with Sicilian defence, Arjun lost two of his pawns in the 10th and 26th moves, as a result he could save the match. Second seed Madhavendra Pratap Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) kept his title hope alive by breaking the Sicilian-Dragon defence of Cyrus Aldo (Kerala) with a Yugoslav attack in the 24th move. As a result, Cyrus accepted defeat after only 39 moves. Aarav A (Tamil Nadu) and R Nijesh (Tamil Nadu) fought a draw in 94 moves, while Aryan Amol Waghmare (Maharashtra) was defeated by Aditya Joshi in 34 moves.

In the girl's category, Pratithi Bordoloi (Karnataka) defeated Shashini Poovi in 59 moves by taking lead.

Aahna Gulati (Haryana) defeated Shravanika AS (Tamil Nadu) who stood second, while Yeti Agarwal (Gujarat) defeated Bhavanya Panchumarthi (Andhra Pradesh) to retain the third position.

During matches, vice president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Om Soni was introduced to the players, and he praised the efforts of the organizing committee and also encouraged the players. Organizing secretary Akshat Khanpariya welcomed the guest and Sunil Somani presented a memento. On this occasion, a state chess magazine ‘Shatranj Samrat’ published in Hindi by Nandkishore Joshi for the last 35 years and another book "Road to World Chess Title" written by Punjab's Arvinder Preet Singh were released. Piyush Zamindar, Dr AK Raizada and Sunil Soni were present on this occasion.

Deadly bowling by Soham, Amarnath, Lareb hits fine double century

Under the inter-divisional Parmanand Bhai Patel Under-22 competition, organized by MPCA, a four-day match was played between Indore division and Ujjain division at Gymkhana ground, in which Ujjain division won the toss and batting first, scored 187 runs. Mohnish Bhartiya scored 85 runs. Amarnath Yadav took 5 wickets. In reply, Indore division scored 539 runs in their first innings, in which Lareb Ali contributed 257 runs, Chirag Sharma 89 and Chanchal Rathore made 65 runs. Anuj Lahore took 6 wickets. In this way Indore Division got a significant lead of 352 runs in the first innings. After this Ujjain Division scored 199 runs in their second innings losing all wickets and lost the match by an innings and 153 runs. Gauransh Monga scored 72 and Devang Vyas made 51 runs. Soham Patwardhan took 6 wickets including a hat-trick and Amarnath Yadav took 3 wickets. Amarnath Yadav took 8 wickets in the match. The Man of the Match award was given jointly to Lareb Ali and Amarnath Yadav.

