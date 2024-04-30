Indore: Upset Over Loss In Share Market, BSF Constable Shoots Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BSF constable shot himself with service rifle in Reoti Range under Banganga police station on Sunday night. Though no suicide note was found at the spot, sources claimed that he was upset over losing money in share trading.

Banganga police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that Dheeraj Malakar, 29, was a resident of Khandwa. He was posted in the shooting range for the last one year. After dinner, he informed his colleagues that he was going to charge his mobile phone.

Later, he reached armory and shot himself in the head. Hearing gunshot, colleagues reached the spot but found his body lying in a pool of blood.

They informed the senior officials who in turn informed the police.

Malakar’s maternal uncle told media persons that Dheeraj hailed from Khandwa and was posted in BSF in the city for last few years.

He was upset over losses in the share market. He had informed his parents about the losses following which they helped him financially. On Sunday, they gave Rs 40000 to Malakar, who transferred the amount to someone.

Family members had assured him of financial help in the future too. Statements of his family members were being recorded by the police.