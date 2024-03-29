Indore: It Would Soon Be Possible To Reach Mumbai & Delhi In 10 Hours By Road,’ Says BJP's Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Lok Sabha candidate and MP Shankar Lalwani have said that in the next 2 years, the city will be very well connected with Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. It would be possible to reach Hyderabad in 9 hours and Mumbai and New Delhi in 10 hours by road.

Lalwani was speaking at a programme organised by Mahanagar Vikas Parishad and Ahilya Utsav Samiti to honour him. In the dignified event organised at Ahilya Sadan, Lalwani, while giving information about the development works done during his tenure, said that in the coming two years, the city will be connected to all the major cities of the via road, rail and air sectors.

After the completion of the Indore Khandwa railway line work in two years, about 100 trains will start running from the city. An amount of Rs 11,000 cr. has been approved for the setting up of a logistics hub between Betma and Pithampur. The development plan of the city airport is also being prepared for the next 25 years. Earlier, president of the Ahilya Utsav Samiti Ashok Daga said in his welcome speech that Lalwani has been an active worker of Ahilya Utsav Samiti, so today we are honouring him..