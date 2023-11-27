Indore: It Will Take Time For AI To Catch Up With Human Brain, Say Experts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AI experts, who came to the city for participating in a one-day 'Devfest 23' programme, believe that it will take time for AI to catch up with the human brain. “AI technology has been continuously updated. In the coming time, the thinking ability of a machine may be equal to that of the human brain.

AI software works according to the input and new things have to be introduced to AI,” said Himanshu Ramchandani, an AI service provider, during the programme organised by Google Developers Group at a private hotel in the city on Sunday.

Ramchandani said that algorithms on social media platforms are also a part of AI. “It works to show videos as per your choice and content of your favourite person,” he added. Experts from different cities and search engine Google also participated in the fest.

Programme coordinator Tushar Pal and Google developer advocate RominIrani said that the experts shared information related to technology with around 700 people from Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other cities in the state. The experts gave information about mobile technology, chat GPT, web technology, machine learning, cloud and other new technologies.

The expert from Google said that the firm is always conscious about the safety of the people. “We do not use customer data in retaining. We are continuously working on new ideas with the Indian government. Google always remains in the lead role regarding India.

About 12-13 Indian languages are supported on Google,” they said. In the programme on test technology, experts gave information to the youth on many things like technical tools and how to improve their career through their use.

Apart from this, many people participated in the event online. Multiple tracks were also created here; there were expert zones on different subjects in which people could directly communicate with the experts and get information about their favourite subjects.

In the Expert Lounge, people got to talk personally to one expert and in the Community Lounge, people learned about the specialties in a group.