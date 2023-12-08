Indore: ‘It Is Important To Keep ITR In Mind While Filing GST Returns’

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior GST and income tax consultant chartered accountant Kirti Joshi has said that GST is the last opportunity to correct the mistakes made during the annual return for the year 2022-23. It is very important to keep the income tax return in mind while filing GST returns, because now both the departments are exchanging crucial information.

Joshi was addressing a seminar organised on GST returns filing. It was organised by the CA Indore branch. Joshi said that in such a situation, if there is any difference between the income tax return and GST return, then the taxpayer may have to face notice from both departments. He further said that such traders whose annual turnover is less than Rs 2 cr. are not required to fill out this form. But if such a businessman has made any mistake in his return during the year, then he should also file this return.

The second speaker of the seminar Yash Khandelwal stated that the last date of filing of GSTR 9 and 9C is December 31. If a businessman does not file the return on time, then he will have to pay a late fee of 25, 50 or 100% under CGST and SGST Act. He further said that the government has made it mandatory to provide debit notes, credit notes and HSN information in Form 9 and 9C which can be used by the department in future in various proceedings.

Earlier, Mausam Rathi delivered the welcome address. He said that it has been more than 6 years since GST was implemented but even today mistakes are being made in the returns. Though there has been a reduction in these, still there are many mistakes which need to be rectified in time. The programme was conducted by secretary Swarnim Gupta and Rajat Dhanuka gave vote of thanks. Former president Anand Jain, Vikram Gupte, Purshottam Motlani etc were present in the programme.