Indore: Is your Aadhaar card 10 years old? Updation is mandatory; All you need to know

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Please check whether your Aadhaar card is 10 years old and, in the meantime, no updation has been made… Update is right now, as it has been made mandatory. You can get it done either online or by visiting your nearest Aadhaar Updation Centre.

On the initiative of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar documents updation drive has been launched in the district. Ankita Porwal, district manager of the e-governance branch at the collector’s office said that, during the past 10 years, Aadhaar number had emerged as a proof of identity of the individual. The Aadhaar number is being used to avail of the benefits of various government schemes and services. In order to avail of these schemes and services, the general public have to keep their Aadhaar data updated with the latest personal details, so that there is no inconvenience in Aadhaar authentication or verification.

Porwal said that Aadhaar number-holders who had got their Aadhaar card 10 years ago and have never updated it after that in all these years, have been requested to get their documents updated.

In this regard, the UIDAI has provided document update facility to Aadhaar number-holders with the prescribed fee, through which the Aadhaar number-holders can update proof of identity (PoI) and proof of address (PoA) documents in their Aadhaar data. This facility can be accessed online through the My Aadhaar Portal https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ , or residents can also visit any nearest updation centre.