Indore: Irate man booked for pouring diesel on wife, mom-in-law

Indore: A man was booked for allegedly trying to set his wife and mother-in-law ablaze after pouring diesel on them in Chandan Nagar area late on Tuesday. The woman was staying at her parents place after she was reportedly thrown out from her husband’s house a few days ago. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and started a search for the accused.

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said a 24-year-old woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint that she got married with one Navin of Chouhan Nagar and was staying with her parents in Rambalram Nagar near Sirpur Lake as she was expelled from her house by her husband Navin a few days ago. She was being tortured physically and mentally by her husband.

Navin reached her parents place around 10.30 pm with a diesel can and he poured the inflammable substance on his wife. She cried for help when her mother came out for intervention when the accused also poured the substance on his mom-in-law). He took out a match box and was trying to set them on fire when the women pushed him and moved inside the house. The woman raised an alarm when other family members and the neighbors reached there after that the accused managed to flee following threats to his wife. Police said the accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.