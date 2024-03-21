Indore: International Conference To Enhance Employment Opportunities Held |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the increasing demand for employment opportunities, a one-day international conference was jointly organised by the School of Commerce (SOC, DAVV) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). An MOU was signed between the two institutions in August last year, aiming to provide new opportunities for university students to gain insight into internships and education through ACCA from different institutes.

Dr Preeti Singh, head of the Department of Commerce, aims that her students bring glory to her department and university both in national and international level. Vice-Chancellor Dr Renu Jain conveyed her message to the conference virtually due to her trip to Taiwan, wishing success to all faculty members and students and encouraging them to strive forward. Dr Preeti Singh emphasised how education can be improved and employment opportunities enhanced through bodies like CA, CS and CMA, providing numerous opportunities for entrepreneurship and sustainable employment.

The inauguration session of the programme was attended by dignitaries from various fields, including Kush Ahuja from ACCA Dubai, Prabhanshu Mittal and Rohan Rajvanshi from Delhi, DrAnshuman Jaswal (Director NMIMS), Dr S Raman Iyer (Director Prestige College), CA Atishay Khasgiwala (Chairman of ICAI Indore Zone), Pankaj Raizada (CMA Secretary), CS Hemant Patidar (Chairman ICSI) and CS Ankit Madewal.

Sajid Khan, Director of ACCA India addressed the gathering virtually and everyone expressed their views on the importance of current employment scenario and ways to progress. Dr Preeti Singh expressed gratitude on behalf of the Department of Commerce and the event was conducted by Professor Hitesh Savlani. Dr LK Tripathi, Dr Rajeshri Desai, Dr Bhoomi Sitlani, Dr Shailendra Mishra, Dr Nilesh Sainy, Dr Sunita Sharma and Dr Apoorva Shrivastava contributed to the event.