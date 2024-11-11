 Indore: International Conference On New Materials & Applications Concludes At DAVV
Dr Mukul Gupta also showcased significant developments in the field emphasising the role of innovative materials in energy solutions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After three days of presentations and discussions, the international conference on "Physics and Mechanics of New Materials and Their Applications" (PHENMA) which was hosted by Institute of Engineering and Technology, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), concluded on Sunday.

The event, which ran from November 7 to 9, brought together over 40 research papers and participants from 15 countries, highlighting the latest advancements in material science and technology. Conference chair Dr Nagendra Sohni said the event turned out to be a befitting platform for international collaboration.

Alongside oral presentations, participants showcased their research through online broadcasts, video presentations and poster displays. One of the highlights was a series of plenary lectures delivered by experts from top research institutions.

Prof Pankaj Koinkar of Tokushima University, Japan, presented innovative techniques in enhancing the degradation of organic pollutants via photocatalysis using metal oxides, signalling a breakthrough for environmental sustainability.

Dr Alexander Kornievsky from Russia’s Southern Federal University introduced research on Ashley Gibson cells used in 3D printing, while Dr Ajay Gupta from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Dehradun and Dr Pawan Kankar from IIT Indore discussed the application of X-ray diffraction and machine learning in materials analysis.

Prominent Indian researchers, including Dr Ajay Kushwaha and Dr Tapas Ganguly, shed light on methods for producing clean hydrogen and advancements in XRD technology. Dr Mukul Gupta also showcased significant developments in the field emphasising the role of innovative materials in energy solutions.

The closing ceremony featured Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta of IIITDM Jabalpur and Dr Shun Huang Chang of National Kaohsiung University, Taiwan, lauding PHENMA-2024 as a pioneering event in material science.

