Bhopal: Rescued NRI Industrialist Was ‘Digitally’ Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Dubai-based industrialist was rescued by cyber police after taking timely action in getting him out from the clutches of ‘digital arrest’, officials said here on Sunday. ADG Cyber crime, Yogesh Deshmukh said that Vivek Oberoi is an industrialist working in Dubai. He was at his residence in Arera Hills, Bhopal with his family.

‘On Saturday, he got a call from TRAI legal cell officer, Mumbai cyber-crime cell inspector Vikram Singh and CBI Officer Manesh Kalwaniya through different social media platforms. He was told to download a social media app on his mobile and be online’ the ADG said. The fake officials began collecting information about his Aadhaar card, bank details and other personal details.

When Vivek refused to share the details, the accused threatened him that he and his family will be harmed if he did not obey their orders. Meanwhile, one of his friends made several calls to Vivek. When he did not respond, he reached his house and wanted to know his whereabouts.

The family members told him that they are in problem and are tensed. The friend immediately contacted cyber police. The ADG asked DIG Yusif Qurashi to lead the action team. The team reached the house of the victim and brought him back from the virtual world. The police assured the victim there is nothing like digital arrest.

The ADG said that the family is well to do and they would have paid crores to the fraudster if the police had not rescued them. The family was scheduled to leave for another state and they were having the air ticket booked and were planning to cancel it because of the problem. But after getting freed, they booked the flight.