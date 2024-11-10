 Bhopal: Rescued NRI Industrialist Was ‘Digitally’ Held
Bhopal: Rescued NRI Industrialist Was ‘Digitally’ Held

He was probably the first in country to get rescued without any loss.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Representative Image | Pics: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Dubai-based industrialist was rescued by cyber police after taking timely action in getting him out from the clutches of ‘digital arrest’, officials said here on Sunday. ADG Cyber crime, Yogesh Deshmukh said that Vivek Oberoi is an industrialist working in Dubai. He was at his residence in Arera Hills, Bhopal with his family.

‘On Saturday, he got a call from TRAI legal cell officer, Mumbai cyber-crime cell inspector Vikram Singh and CBI Officer Manesh Kalwaniya through different social media platforms. He was told to download a social media app on his mobile and be online’ the ADG said. The fake officials began collecting information about his Aadhaar card, bank details and other personal details.

The ADG said that the family is well to do and they would have paid crores to the fraudster if the police had not rescued them. The family was scheduled to leave for another state and they were having the air ticket booked and were planning to cancel it because of the problem. But after getting freed, they booked the flight.

