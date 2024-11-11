AIIMS Bhopal Makes ABCDEF Formula For Heart Health

AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has made ABCDEF formula for heart health. A stands for addictions, B stands for blood pressure control, C stands for cholesterol control, D stands for diabetes control and good diet, E stands for exercise and F stands for fun, that is, spending time with family and friends.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh, shared information about ABCDEF formula to raise awareness about heart health. The formula covers six essential aspects to prevent heart disease and promote a healthy lifestyle. “Quitting smoking and alcohol is crucial for heart health.

These habits increase the risk of heart disease, so it is important to eliminate them. High blood pressure is a major cause of heart disease, and it is essential to monitor and control it through regular check-ups and treatment. High cholesterol levels in the blood can harm heart.

Maintaining a balanced diet and adopting a healthy lifestyle are important steps in controlling cholesterol levels,” Dr Singh said. Diabetes can affect heart health, so controlling blood sugar levels and maintaining a healthy, balanced diet is crucial for heart health. At least 40 minutes of brisk walking five days a week is good for heart health. In addition, yoga is beneficial for physical and mental health.