 AIIMS Bhopal Makes ABCDEF Formula For Heart Health
AIIMS Bhopal Makes ABCDEF Formula For Heart Health

The formula covers six essential aspects to prevent heart disease and promote a healthy lifestyle. "Quitting smoking and alcohol is crucial for heart health.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has made ABCDEF formula for heart health. A stands for addictions, B stands for blood pressure control, C stands for cholesterol control, D stands for diabetes control and good diet, E stands for exercise and F stands for fun, that is, spending time with family and friends.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh, shared information about ABCDEF formula to raise awareness about heart health. The formula covers six essential aspects to prevent heart disease and promote a healthy lifestyle. “Quitting smoking and alcohol is crucial for heart health.

AIIMS Bhopal Makes ABCDEF Formula For Heart Health

