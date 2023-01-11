Indore: International conference on Indian diaspora kick-starts at DAVV 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An international conference on the theme “Contributions of Indian diaspora in the freedom struggle of India and the rise of Global India during Amrit Kaal” was kick-started at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday.

The conference is being organised jointly by the School of Economics of DAVV and the Organisation for Diaspora Initiatives (ODI), New Delhi.

In the introductory address, School of Economics head Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja shared how the basis for the conference was planned.

In his address, ODI director Prof Ajay Dubey said the highest remittances come from the Indian diaspora in the US.

UN-HABITAT senior advisor prof Markandey Rai shared the role of the present government in formulating policies and addressing concerns of India in international space.

Keynote speaker prof Upendra Dhar spoke about the post-independence contribution of the Indian diaspora. He stated that Indians are in respectable positions abroad. His speech covered organisations like NASA and Silicon Valley and also the highest political positions in countries like UK and USA.

He summed up by stating that the strengthening of the Indian diaspora leads to an increase in the power of blue-collar workers.

Former VC Prof Ashutosh Mishra spoke about basic sciences and privatisation which is leading to India’s development. He highlighted the technological upgradation and exchange of knowledge between India and the diaspora.

ICWA senior research fellow Dr Surabhi Singh spoke about India’s G20 presidency. She also spoke about agreements for blue-collar workers with Germany and other countries which represents the power of the Indian diaspora in foreign countries.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain focused on the contribution of scientists towards developing brand India abroad.

A total of 12 papers were presented on the themes based on the contribution of the diaspora. Registrar Ajay Verma gave the vote of thanks.