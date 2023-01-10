PBD, GIS meets in Indore: Tribal painters elated at response

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of eight tribal artists from the city has displayed traditional Bhil and Gond paintings to NRIs, Indian and foreign delegates attending Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention and the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore.

The artists, four each of whom are Bhil and Gond, are more than happy with the response not only in terms of the people seeing and appreciating their work but also because they think that the platform will open doors of international market for their art.

The artists have been allotted a stall on Art Street at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, which is the venue of the two mega events. “We were asked by the state government to display our art here from January 8 to January 12,” Gond artist Sambhav Singh Shyam told Free Press.

The artists have not only displayed their paintings on canvas and paper sheets at their stall but are also giving live demonstration of how the paintings were made by their ancestors using clay, cow dung and natural colours on the walls of their houses.

“Among others, ministers from South Korea, foreign nations and officials from Canadian Embassy in India visited our stall,” said Shyam who is leading the group.

Subhash Amliyar, a Bhil artist, said, “Visitors are mesmerised by the variety, the detail, the subject matter and the colour composition of our works.”

The artists say that though they are not supposed to sell their paintings, the delegates from foreign nations and many NRIs have given bulk orders to them. “This exposure has also made us realise that paintings, which are bought for a couple of thousands of rupees from us are sold for crores of rupees in foreign countries,” said Sambhav.

Gond artist Om Prakash Dhurve said he has collected dozens of visiting cards. “Many NRIs have asked us to send the images of our work to them. They have promised that they would make those images their WhatsApp display pictures and if any of their contacts evince interest in buying them, they will direct them to us,” he said.

Gangubai, 72, a Bhil artist, said that a large number of visitors thronged their stall even after the closing time. “Our stall remains open from 10 am to 9 pm,” she added.