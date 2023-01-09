Bhopal: 5 men held for stabbing man, were on the run

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police station staff have arrested five persons who were on the run after stabbing a man following a dispute.

According to Awadhpuri police station incharge Shivraj Chouhan, key accused is Harsh Kaithariya and his accomplices Tarun Verma, Gaurav Thakur, Dharmendra Bhuria and Arun Kunde have been arrested. The victim Suresh Uikey (22) told the police that he was stopped by Harsh and his accomplices in front of the Axis Bank located in Awadhpuri on Thursday afternoon.

Harsh suspected him of stalking and molesting his sister, following which Harsh began hurling expletives at him. When he protested, Harsh and all four of his accomplices thrashed him. Harsh then attacked him with knife.

The victim was rushed to the hospital while the Awadhpuri police were informed, who sprung into action and began investigation. The police sifted through the CCTV footage and spotted all accused after which a manhunt was launched to nab them.

Harsh was apprehended from Ashoka Garden area while his other accomplices were arrested after few hours.