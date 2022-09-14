Indore: Intermittent rain with gusty winds lash city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rainfall of varying intensity lashed various parts of the city on Tuesday evening turning the weather pleasant. The cool breeze continued to soothe the city till late evening giving reasons to the denizens to throng food stalls.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Wednesday as the city would continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.

In the morning it was humid and the sun remained hidden behind the clouds, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city. But, the sudden rainfall in many parts in the evening caught many people unawares, and they were seen running for shelter.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, which was one degree less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 97 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.

The meteorological department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.

Well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the state

A well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh persists, and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards slowly towards north Madhya Pradesh. The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position and its eastern end.

Due to these conditions, same condition would prevail in the state while the Indore region would witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days.

“Another system is being developed in the Bay of Bengal on September 18 and will also cause rainfall in the state till September 25,” Met officials said.