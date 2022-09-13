Indore: Four-year-old missing boy found after 7 years in Chhattisgarh

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old mentally challenged boy, who went missing seven years ago, was recovered from Chhattisgarh, the police said on Tuesday. According to police theory, the child had left home while playing, but reached Chhattisgarh by various means of transport. However, his story leaves a trail of questions and doubts about his journey to the neighbouring state as he was only four years old and was mentally challenged, as well.

According to the Hira Nagar police, the child went missing in February 2015 when he was four years old. The child’s father had lodged a complaint stating that his son was missing from his home while playing outside his home. After registering a case, the police started a search for the child. The houses of many of his relatives and acquaintances were searched, but the child could not be traced. The complainant had informed the police that the child was mentally challenged. A case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered.

As the child went missing from his home mysteriously, the case was being investigated by a team from the Hira Nagar police station. After seven years, the police received information that a boy, who had gone missing from the Hira Nagar area, was seen at Parav village, in Korba (Chhattisgarh). The police claimed they had received information about the child from a local source.

The police team, along with his family members, reached Chhattisgarh and rescued the child from there. Seeing the child after seven long years, the family members were happy. A police officer said the child, possibly, reached Chhattisgarh by public transport. The child is unable to give any information to the police about why or how he went missing. The child is now 11 years old.