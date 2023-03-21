Indore: Intermittent rain lashes city for fourth consecutive day

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moisture coming from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal caused rainfall in the district consecutively for the fourth day, on Monday. Moreover, the rain has also pulled down the day temperature below 30 degrees Celsius after more than 35 days.

Citizens woke up to a chilly morning on Monday, but the weather turned sunny at noon.

However, it took a turn again as dark clouds enveloped the city sky in the afternoon, and it rained intermittently with varying intensity in many parts of the city till evening.

According to the weatherman, the change in weather is the result of the cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh. The trough from the above cyclonic circulation is over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal across north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.

“Under the influence of these conditions, rainfall took place in many districts of the state.

Chances of rainfall will reduce from Tuesday but the weather will remain cloudy for a couple of days. The night temperature is likely to increase due to the cloudy weather,” the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 29.7 degrees Celsius which was six degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.

SDMs visit villages in Depalpur and Sanwer to survey damaged crops

With the ‘unseasonal’ rains, many farmers have lodged a complaint about damage to their crops after which SDMs of Depalpur and Sanwer visited the affected villages on Monday to survey the crop damage.

Farmers of Dakachya, Kshipra, Sullakhedi, Raukhedi, Lasudia Parmar, Arandiya, Panod, Kadwali, Brahman Pipliya, and other villages reported damaged Rabi crops due to the hailstorm on Saturday and Sunday.

2 mm rainfall recorded

Two mm of rainfall was recorded on Monday at the weather station of the Regional Meteorological Department at the City Airport. With this, the total rainfall in the last couple of days has increased to 2.3 mm.