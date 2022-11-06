Indore: Inter-school football competition at NDPS

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A colorful closing ceremony of the three-day inter-school invitational football competition was organized at NDPS Football Sports Complex on Saturday.

The final was played between Emerald Heights and Daly College. Emerald Heights declared the winner by defeating their rivals 5-0. For the third position, a match was played between Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School and Sanmati Higher Secondary School in which Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School won the match 7-6 via tie breaker. In the tournament, best goalkeeper award was given to Punarvasudev of Daly College while Best goal scorer was given to Digpal of The Emerald Heights School. The prize distribution function held in the presence of School Chairwoman Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke, Principal Winston Gomez and Manager DM Thokar.