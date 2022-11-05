Indore: ITF Men's Rs 25,000 prize money tennis tournament

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of MP Tennis Association, ITF Men's $25,000 prize money ITF World Tour Tennis Tournament will be held from Nov 6. Winner will fetch 25 ATP points along with prize money of $3,600.

General secretary of Tennis Federation of India, Anil Dhupar said top ranking players from 13 countries including India are participating in this competition being held for the first time in Indore. The singles winner will also receive 25 ATP points along with a prize money of $3,600 while runner-up will get $2,120 and 16 points. Semi-finalists will also get $1,255 and 8 points, quarter-finalists get $740 and 3 points, and the second round player gets 1 point and $430. The player who plays the first round will not get any points but will receive $260. Similarly, the pair winning the doubles title will get $ 1550 and 25 points. The runners-up pair will get $900 and 16 points, semifinalists 8 points and $540, quarter-finalists 3 points and $320. On the other hand, the pair playing the second round will get an amount of 180 dollars.

Nitin of Maharashtra is Chief referee

Nitin Kanmavar, International Referee of Maharashtra, (International Tennis Federation) has been appointed as the Chief Referee for the ITF World Tennis Tour tournament. Also trained umpires have been appointed to conduct the tournament. Players will start arriving from Saturday.

Tournament director Arjun Dhupar said men's singles and doubles matches will be played in the competition. The semi-finals and final matches of this competition will be telecast live on DD Sports channel. The main round matches will start in the competition from November 8. The qualifying round matches will be played on November 6 and 7. The final will take place on Nov 13.