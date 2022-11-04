Indore: 5 arrested with 5 stolen bikes, mobile phones

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were arrested while they were planning to loot a petrol pump in the Palasia area on Friday. Five bikes and some mobile phones were recovered from them. One of them is a scrap dealer and he used to sell parts of bikes after dismantling them, while another used to sell parts of stolen mobile phones.

According to Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais, a tip-off was received that some youths were roaming in the area and they looked suspicious. The police team reached the mentioned place and caught five people named Dharmendra Kushwah, Faizal Khan, Golu alias Suraj, Mohammad Arshad and Salman Khan.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had stolen bikes and mobile phones from different localities in the city. The police recovered 5 stolen bikes and 11 mobile phones from them.

TI Bais said that accused Arahad used to open the stolen mobile phones to sell their separate parts in the market while Salman runs a scrap shop, and he used to dismantle the vehicles and sell the parts. Faizal, Dharmendra and Golu allegedly confessed to the police that they had stolen bikes and mobile phones as they needed money for their addiction. An iron rod and two chilli powder packets were seized from the accused.