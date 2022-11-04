e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Child marriage bid foiled in Indore district

MP: Child marriage bid foiled in Indore district

Officials had received information about a wedding ceremony in which a minor girl was to be married to a 21-year-old man in Dhabli village.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities foiled an attempt by a family to marry off a 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday, an official said.

Officials had received information about a wedding ceremony in which a minor girl was to be married to a 21-year-old man in Dhabli village, said Mahendra Pathak, in-charge of the anti-child marriage flying squad of the women and child development department.

The team rushed to the spot this morning along with the police and warned the members of the girl's family about the consequences of child marriage and stalled the ceremony, he said.

The girl was four months short of turning 18 years old, which is the legal age for getting married, the official said.

Child marriage invites two years rigorous imprisonment or fine of Rs 2 lakh or both under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Read Also
MP: Indore teaches its secret of Cleanest city in India to Lucknow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Child marriage bid foiled in Indore district

MP: Child marriage bid foiled in Indore district

After farmer falls to death from rope bridge, MP minister promises permanent structure over nullah

After farmer falls to death from rope bridge, MP minister promises permanent structure over nullah

MP: Indore teaches its secret of Cleanest city in India to Lucknow

MP: Indore teaches its secret of Cleanest city in India to Lucknow

MP: Toll in Khargone fuel tanker fire rises to 15 as five more die

MP: Toll in Khargone fuel tanker fire rises to 15 as five more die

Hang rapists at crossroads, let them rot: Madhya Pradesh minister

Hang rapists at crossroads, let them rot: Madhya Pradesh minister