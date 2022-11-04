MP: Indore teaches its secret of Cleanest city in India to Lucknow

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised at the Lucknow-based directorate of urban local bodies on Friday wherein, Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal shared the success formula which helped Indore secure the first rank in the Swachh Bharat Sarvekshan six times in a row.

On this occasion, Pal gave a presentation to help the civic bodies in UP perform better in the upcoming assessments under the Swachh Bharat Mission. In her presentation, Pal told how previously Indore had garbage boxes all around the city with garbage piled up around them. Later, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), under its pilot project made the city free of garbage boxes and introduced garbage trucks in selected wards of the city for the door-to-door collection of waste. These trucks are being monitored with the help of a GPS system.

Pal further explained through her presentation how the IMC has started the collection of six different types of waste separately, on similar lines as dry waste and wet waste. She also gave detailed information regarding other initiatives taken by the IMC, including ‘Thaila Bank’, ‘Bartan Bank’, ‘Disposal Free Area’, ‘Zero Waste Event’, ‘Zero Waste Wedding’, ‘Nala Cleaning Campaign’, ‘Nala Cricket’, ‘Nala Medical Checkup’, ‘Nala Football’, ‘Nala Dangal’, etc.

UP civic body officials also learned how the door-to-door garbage trucks take the waste to garbage transfer stations, where the waste is segregated. This segregated waste is then taken to dumping grounds, material recovery plants, dry waste processing plants, or compost plants. Information was also shared regarding Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant under construction in Indore which will be used to convert wet waste into biogas that can be used in public transportation.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durgashankar Mishra, joint secretary and mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission, Roopa Mishra, director of local bodies, Neha Sharma, and principal secretary of the urban development department, Amrit Abhijat were also present at the workshop.