Indore: Inter school football competition at NDPS

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand 3-day inter-school invitational football competition began here at NDPS Football Sports Complex on Thursday. Chairperson Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke, Gopal Marwal, DM Thokar and Principal Winston Gomez were present. The first match was played between Emerald Heights School and Millennium. Emerald defeated Millennium 4–0.

For the winning team, two goals were scored by Farhan Khan, one goal each by Reyansh and Vedant. The second match was played between DPS and Sanmati High Secondary School. In which Sanmati High Secondary School was declared winner by 3-2 margin. Mohammad Yusuf from Sanmati School scored two goals and Mohammad Umer scored one goal.

Divyansh scored both the goals for DPS. The third match was played between Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar and Sharewood International School. In which Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar defeated Sharewood International School 4–0.The fourth and final match was played between Emerald Heights School and The Shishu Kunj International School. In which Emerald Heights School won by 4–0.