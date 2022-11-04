Indore: Couple booked for fraud with daughter-in-law

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhanwarkuan police registered a case against a couple for allegedly grabbing a plot belonging to their daughter-in-law, the police said on Thursday. After the death of their son, the couple submitted an affidavit stating that their son was unmarried and his plot should be allotted to the couple.

Police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that Priya Gupta had lodged a complaint stating that she married Anshul Gupta, a resident of the Agrawal Nagar area of the city, a few years ago. Anshul owned a plot in Agrawal Nagar and, after his death, Anshul’s parents tried to grab it. They gave an affidavit to the Indore Development Authority stating that their son, Anshul, was unmarried and his plot should be allotted to them (parents). They did not mention the name of Anshul’s wife in the affidavit. After she came to know about this, she made a written complaint to the police. TI Chourasiya said that, on the basis of ongoing investigations, a case was registered against the couple and further investigations are underway.

