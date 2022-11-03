Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to perform Bhoomi Pujan for development works

FP Photo

Pithampur(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sector 5, 6 and 7 in Pithampur Industrial Area on November 4 at the newly-constructed bus stand complex of Pithampur Industrial Area near Aicher Chauraha of Pithampur. Along with the employment fair, the newly developing industrial sector 5, 6 and 7 in and around Pithampur, being built in the Betma cluster and surrounding area, will generate employment for thousands of youths.

Rohan Saxena, MD, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation said that apart from Sector 5 and 6 of Pithampur, Sector 7 near Betma is also being developed. In this all industries will be allotted to women. The Chief Minister will also perform Bhoomi Pujan today.

Apart from this, after allotment of land by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, establishment of many industries will also begin by entrepreneurs and other works will also be inaugurated. Dhar district collector Dr Pawan Jain, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Roshni Patidar, Pithampur Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav and many officials and leaders saw the ongoing preparations regarding the programme. District collector Dr Pawan Jain said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the State Level Employment Surgeon Fair on November 4.