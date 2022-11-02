Indore: Farmer falls from rope while crossing river to reach home from field & dies

FP PHOTO

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A farmer drowned on Tuesday while crossing a roughly 50-foot-wide drain while hanging from a rope in Silotia village, in the Sanwer Assembly constituency of the district. The farmer was on his way back home from his field when he lost his balance and fell into the drain.

The incident took place in the drain near Silotiya village, under the Kshipra police station jurisdiction, around 8 am. The deceased was identified as Premnarayan Patel, a resident of Silotiya village. An angry sarpanch Kamal Patel told reporters that the farmlands of many of the villagers were located on the other side of the drain, so the villagers are forced to cross the drain with the help of the rope. On Tuesday, Premnarayan had gone to his field on the other side of the drain around 6 am using the rope. While returning from the field, he lost control and fell in the 15-foot-deep drain and drowned.

After he had been missing for hours, the villagers started a search for him and found him in the drain. He was taken out and taken to hospital, but it was too late. Later, the villagers informed the police about the incident.

Sarpanch Patel said that their fields are 6 kilometres away, so they are forced to cross the drain using the rope. The public representatives were requested by the villagers to build a bridge for the convenience of the villagers, but it could not be constructed so far. The villagers had been using the rope for more than 15 years, Patel added. The drain water flows into the Kshipra and the current is high during the rainy season. A shepherd also fell into the drain a few years ago.