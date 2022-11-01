e-Paper Get App
Indore: On-the-run criminal, his accomplice arrested

Police had registered a case under section 307, 34 of the IPC.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on-the-run criminal was arrested by the police on Sunday, but not before a little bit of drama. When the police tried to arrest him, he threatened the police team with a knife and tried to scale a wall and escape. However, he fell and injured himself and was nabbed by the cops. His accomplice, who was armed with a knife, was arrested by the police in a separate operation.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that one Munnalal Gupta, a resident of the Lasudia area had complained on October 2, 2021, that his brother Vijay Gupta was stabbed and injured with a knife by Vijay Kala and his accomplice Vijay Ashok. Police had registered a case under section 307, 34 of the IPC. They had raided many places in search of the accused but they had fled from the city.

On Sunday night, the police received information that Vijay Kala was seen in the New Loha Mandi area. When the police reached the spot, he threatened police with a knife and tried to flee, but fell while attempting to scale a wall and injured himself. Police also arrested his accomplice Vijay Ashok.

The knife used to attack Vijay was seized by police.

