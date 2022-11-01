Indore: Free vaccination center may shut soon in city, thanks to low vaccine stock

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you have not taken the ‘third dose’ of Covid-19 vaccine yet, then you must hurry, or you will lose the chance to get the free vaccination dose.

The stock of vaccine in the district is drying up swiftly and the free vaccination centers in the city will be shut soon.

According to health department officials, only about 450 doses of Covishield doses are left in the stock while only about 32,000 doses of Covaxin are remaining in Indore district.

“We don’t have any Corbevax left in the stock and the Covishield would also end in a couple of days. However, we have the stock of Covaxin and we will continue to provide them to the people,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they didn’t receive any information about the stock, but they received the directions to consume the remaining stock.

“We will cut down the number of vaccination centers and run the centers of the social organisations. The people are not showing much response to the vaccination drive for the last many months as the cases of Covid-19 dropped to lowest,” Dr Gupta added.

According to the health department’s record, as many as 28 lakh people are eligible for doses in Indore district i.e., the adult population, but only 4.86 lakh people have taken the ‘third dose’ so far.

The efforts of the health department and district administration to boost the vaccination against Covid-19 through mega vaccination drives didn’t give expected results even after eight mega vaccination drives in the last three and half months. The government had provided a free precaution dose of vaccination for 75 days, starting from July 16, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

However, the government continued the free vaccination drive even after completing 75 days due to the poor response.

Health department already has a low stock of vaccines in the district and the remaining doses are going to expire soon.

According to officials, the Covishield in the stock would expire in December while the doses of Covaxin would expire in January.

