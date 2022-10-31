Indore: Security guard shoots wife to death while arguing with son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband following an argument between them over a petty issue in the Vijay Nagar area late on Sunday. The police said the accused is employed as a security guard in the city and he was having an argument with his son. When the woman supported their son, the accused brandished a gun and shot her dead.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said the incident took place in the Ganesh Nagar area around 1.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Anandibai Jatav, 45, and the husband as Hiralal Jatav. Preliminary investigations have revealed that their son, Pradeep, sells fruits in the area and Hiralal wanted to know his son’s account balance. The latter refused to divulge the account details of his business.

An argument ensued between the two which soon turned into a bitter altercation. When Anandibai sided with her son, Hiralal argued with her and brought out his gun. He pressed the trigger after holding the gun to her head and soon fled the scene. Their son informed the police about the incident.

Accused hid gun at friend’s house Hiralal fled after shooting his wife. He hid his gun at his friend’s place in the area. The police arrested him within hours and the gun was also recovered following the lead he gave them. Hiralal hails from Bhind and he, along with his family, came to the city a few years ago. Here, he was employed as a security guard in the Vijay Nagar area and was staying in a rented accommodation at Ganesh Nagar. The accused is being grilled further. The police are also questioning his son