Indore: Inter-college Athletics Competition SGSITS is overall champion

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi University of Technology, Jawahar Lal Institute of Technology, Bourawa ( Khargone) organized Indore Nodal Level Inter-College Athletics (Male and Female) competition recently. The athletes of SGSITS were adjudged overall champion. Manisha Badole of SGSITS Indore won the best athlete award. The coach was Dr Manish Jaiswal.

On this achievement, the director of the institute, Prof RK Saxena, Prof SM Narulkar, Prof Vijay Rode, member of the Avadhesh Dalpati, Prof Nitish Gupta, Prof BS More, ProfGirish Soni, Prof RS Mandloi, Prof Girish Soni, Prof Vinit Singh and Prof RC Gurjar congratulated the athletics team.

GOLD MEDAL: Triple Jump Female- (Sangam Uike), Discus Throw Female- (Aradhana Prajapati),1500 meters race women- (Manisha Badole), 5000 meters women- (Manisha Badole)10000 Meter Run Female- (Ragini Mukesh).

SILVER MEDAL: Long Jump Women- (Kratika Yaduvanshi), Javelin Throw Women- (Tabser B),10000 meters race men - (Divyansh Thapak), 10000 meter race women - (Mahi Jain).

BRONZE MEDAL: 400m race women- (Jyoti Hariyale), 800m race women- (Manju Awas).High Jump Female – (Raksha Wankhede), Triple Jump Female – (Urvashi Sharda),Shot Put Female – (Reet Chopra), Discus Throw Female – (Reet Chopra),Long Jump Women- (Urvashi Sharda), 1500m Run Women- (Ishita Goyal),5000 meters race women- (Ishita Goyal), javelin throw women- (Reet Chopra).