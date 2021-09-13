Indore: Intense rainfall in eastern parts of city, none in west

Indore: Rain lashed the eastern parts of the city, leaving the residents of the western areas high and dry on Monday. A day’s absence of rain in the western parts of the city has raised the temperature, as well as the humidity level, making the weather itchy. Fearing the untimely end of the romantic weather rendered by several spells of rain for the past four days, people are desperately waiting for another bout of heavy rain to get rid of the sultry weather.

According to meteorological department officials, the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 31.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal, with humidity recorded at 94 per cent. The night temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

A short spell of rain made the weather pleasant in the evening, but the humidity level started increasing after a few minutes, reaching quite high. However, by evening, the humidity level had decreased and at 4 pm it was recorded at 63 per cent.

The Met dept said there would be no relief from the increasing humidity over the next couple of days and the temperature was expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius at least for two-three days, while humidity would be at around 95 per cent. “The city will continue to witness light-to-moderate rainfall for a couple of more days,” Met officials added.

No relief from waterlogging

Within a few minutes of rainfall in the eastern areas of the city, the roads—especially many parts of the BRTS—were submerged. Commuters had to face a tough time passing through squares, such as MR9, Industry House, Guitar Square and others

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:18 PM IST