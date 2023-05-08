 Indore: Industrial minister Rajvardhan Dattigaon visits Dawoodi Bohra's spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin
The minister was accompanied by state minister Jaideep Patel, city council president Relam Chauhan, former district president Ramesh Dhariwal, mandal president Lokesh Chauhan and councillor Sanjay Sirv

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon met his holiness Dawoodi Bohra Community Spiritual Guru Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, during his visit to Kukshi town and sought his blessings.

A known worldwide leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Saifuddin has dedicated his life to the service of the community and the betterment of society at large. He guides his followers across the globe drawing them closer to their faith, culture and heritage.

Later, Dattigaon visited Swaminarayan Temple and paid obeisance to Lord Swaminarayan. He also visited the holy Katha site where Hanuman Katha began on Monday.

Addressing devotees, he said that lord Hanuman is the epitome of courage, knowledge and strength, following his life deeds and character could lead us to success.

He was accompanied by state minister Jaideep Patel, city council president Relam Chauhan, former district president Ramesh Dhariwal, mandal president Lokesh Chauhan and councillor Sanjay Sirvi. 

