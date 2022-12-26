Indore: Industrial, HT power consumption up by 8 percent

File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has reported an over 8 per cent increase in power consumption by industrial units and consumers with high-tension connections in the last two months.

Power consumption by industrial units in Indore city, Pithampur, Dewas and other industrial areas of the Malwa-Nimar region and high-tension consumers were responsible for the increase in demand. According to information, 1.85 crore units of electricity are being distributed daily to the consumers of this category.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that during the last four years, the company saw an increase in demand for power, except for the Covid-19 crisis period. During 2022, demand has increased relatively more, he stated.

He stated that in last two months, the daily supply was between 1.70 crore and 1.85 crore units. Presently, there are about 4115 industrial high-tension consumers, out of which about 3000 consumers are in the 50-kilometre radius of Indore. The power company is also giving exemptions to all the eligible industrial units as per the rules, Tomar said.