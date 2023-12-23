Indore: Indori Zayka Food Carnival Kicks Off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indori Zayka food carnival kicks off this weekend, spanning four days with over 75 stalls offering a diverse range of cuisines. The festivities commenced on Friday with free entry until 4 pm on the first day.

Rakesh Diwani, the founder of Indori Zayka, announced that the carnival at Phagun restaurant, Dewas Naka, will run from 12 noon to 11 pm, starting December 22 and concluding on December 25.

The event promises a delightful combination of delectable food, entertainment, and shopping, all in one place. The carnival will showcase renowned street food from various parts of the city, featuring a diverse range of dishes that capture the homely essence, including butter chicken.

Additionally, a cloud kitchen setup will be in place where women will skilfully prepare biryani and dabeli. The music corner would be the centre of attraction with melodious songs and band performances. The food carnival will not only be a treat for taste buds but also a shopping haven with over 100 stalls. One can explore a diverse array of items, including home decor, handloom, handicrafts, crockery, woollen dresses, party wear dresses, artificial jewellery, toys, and handbags.

In addition to food and shopping delights, the carnival has games and adventure activities. A unique feature is the kids' zone set up by the poolside, creating a special space for them, alongside the intriguing igloo zone for added excitement and enjoyment. For the convenience of food lovers, a vast 5-acre parking facility has been designated.