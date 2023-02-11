Indore: Indoreans’ thumbs up to Cow Hug Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Animal Welfare board on Wednesday appealed to the people to celebrate Valentine’s Day by hugging a cow and the appeal was withdrawn on Friday, Indoreans have come out in a big way to support their love for cows.

“Our future generations need to know about the importance of animals, especially the cows and treat the same with respect, honour and love. Valentine’s Day was never our culture. We have imbibed it from the western countries, however, cow hug day will give a twist to the celebration,” said Lokendra Rathore, a bus conductor.

Speaking on the issue, many believe that hugging a cow can bring about a revolutionary change among the masses. “Since childhood, I have been worshiping cows. I hail from Jhabua, a nearby village, and have spent many years of my life working in the fields amid animals, especially cows. Cows have a huge contribution to society, especially to the agricultural sector. Hence if not Valentine’s Day, there must be another day dedicated to the animal,” said Sarla, a housewife.

People support Cow Hug

“It is high-time, we need to spread the message to protect cows. On hug day, people should take an oath to take care of the animal and follow the tradition,” said Nutan Shukla, a PhD student.

“If we need to promote something, it has to be the cow hug day. Valentine’s Day is our culture, we have imbibed it from the West. Priority should be the cow hug day,” said Pooja Jaiswal, assistant professor.

“These are two different celebrations and different cultures. Both should be celebrated equally and with the same level of interest and zeal. Am happy to learn that a day has been designated to express your love for cows,” said Rashmi Jain, economics professor.

“It is a good start and I am really excited. I will appeal to the government to reintroduce such a notion in favour of the nation,” said Rikshit Tiwari, business man.

