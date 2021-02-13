INDORE: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to run deluxe AC tourist train to Jyotirlings, Statue of Unity on February 27

New Delhi/Indore: To give a push to tourism industry which has faced its toughtest time during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run a deluxe AC tourist train for Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity tour on February 27.

The train has features like fine dining restaurants, shower cubicles in coaches and foot massager. The IRCTC in a statement said that tourism industry has faced its toughest time in last one year due to the Covid 19 pandemic where in all the hoteliers, transporters, airlines were shut during the lockdown and a lot of people who were engaged in the tourism industry directly or indirectly had to lose their employment.

The IRCTC spokesperson Anand Kumar Jha said that the railways catering arm has come up with many tour packages covering tourism destinations across India and these tours are getting overwhelming welcome by public and peoples are coming in large numbers to book the IRCTC Tour Packages specially being operated by special tourists train.

"In continuation of several tours, IRCTC has decided to run a deluxe AC tourist train on Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity tour," he said. Jha said, "Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity tour will start from Delhi's Safdarjung on February 27 and will cover two prominent Jyotirling temples - Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Omkareshwar along with the tallest statue of world - Statue of Unity - in Gujarat's Kevadia."