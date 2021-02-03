Indore

OMKARESHWAR: Theft at Jyotirling temple complex: Khandwa police announce reward for informers

By FP News Service

Omkareshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district is one of 12 revered Jyotirlings in the country.

Omkareshwar temple along Narmada river in Khandwa district
Khandwa: The police on Wednesday announced reward of Rs 10,000 for those who will help them to arrest people who stole donation box from Omkareshwar temple complex.

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh announced the award and released phone control room telephone number 0733-2222690 and 7049101036. A person can provide information on mobile number 7049139006 of SDOP Mundi or 7049139004 of Mandhata police station incharge.

“The name of person giving the information will be kept confidential,” SP Singh added. On Tuesday, five policemen - head constable Ramvrat Yadav, constables Gurudayal, Doodhnath Patel, Sukkal Parte and Lovlesh - who were deployed at the temple were suspended for negligence of duty,” Singh said.

