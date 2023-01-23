Indore: Indian Medical Association’s new body takes charge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected committee of Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter took charge under the leadership of Dr Anil Bhadoria during the annual day organised on Sunday.

Seven doctors were also felicitated during the programme for their commendable work for serving the society as well as the association.

Chief guest of the programme was Dean Academy IMA headquarter Dr Vedprakash Mishra, special guests were IMA former national president Dr Ravi Vankhedkar, Dr Manjushree Bhandari, and Dr Neelam Mishra.

Awards:

1) IMA Dr Satish Shukla Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr C P Kothari

2) IMA Ashok Maheshwari Mid Life Time Achievement Award- Dr VP Pandey

3) IMA Dr DS Rao Oration Award - Dr Dilip Acharya

4) IMA Indore Outstanding Member Award Male- Dr Sanjay Londhe

5) IMA Indore Outstanding Member Award Female - Dr Raisinghani

6) IMA Indore Award for Social Activity - Dr Vinita Kothari

7) IMA Region Award for Social Activity - Dr Katyayan Mishra

