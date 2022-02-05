Indore: Indian Medical Association & Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists mock CMHO’s order, claim that it remains only on paper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the chief medical and health officer, Dr BS Saitya, released an order to block medical officers and zonal medical officers to take action against quacks working in their areas, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indore, and Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM), Indore, have mocked the orders, alleging that it will remain only on paper.

Former president of the Indian Medical Association, Indore branch, Dr Sanjay Londhe said that a large number of quacks have been working across the district and openly challenging the authorities. “Various complaints against such quacks were submitted to the district administration, as well as to the health department, but in vain. We’ve also submitted a list of about 200 quacks working in different areas of the district along with the proofs to the chief medical and health officer, but, surprisingly, they’re sit on the complaints, as well as on the proofs,” Dr Londhe said. He added that no action had been taken by the health department against quacks and the lives of a large numbers of people were at stake. “A new order has been released by the CMHO, but we’re sure that no action will be taken on the ground,” Dr Londhe added.

Similarly, officer-bearers of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists Dr Anil Bhandari and Dr Satish Joshi said that they had submitted to the CMHO in October 2021 a list of 20 laboratories working without any pathologists or without following norms. “We’ve also submitted proofs and photographs of such laboratories after the health officials assured us that action would be taken against them but the matter was left in the cold storage again,” Dr Joshi added.

State released order in Nov, CMHO follows it up in Feb

Orders to take action against quacks were released by an additional director in November 2021, but the CMHO, Indore, followed it up only in February and released orders for block medical officers and zonal officers to take action. However, no team has been constituted for inspection and action

‘Many fake doctors and quacks are working across the district and they’re a threat to the people’s health. Many patients have died due to these fake doctors. It has been directed to inspect and take appropriate action against such quacks,’ the CMHO mentioned in its orders

Where are hospitals flouting the norms?

Additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleiman had ordered the officials to take action against hospitals mushrooming across the state and running without following the norms, but the city officials did not find a hospital running without following norms in the city

We will take action only after inspection: CMHO

‘We’ve ordered the BMOs and ZMOs to take action against quacks working in their areas. We’ve received complaints from the IMA and the IAPM, but we’ll take action only after inspection, ’ says Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer, Indore.

ALSO READ Indore: City celebrates Basant Panchami

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:12 PM IST