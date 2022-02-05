Indore: City celebrates Basant Panchami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city, dressed up in yellow colour symbolically representing the arrival of spring season, immersed in the celebrations of Basant Panchmi on Saturday.

Deities at all the temples of the city were decorated with yellow flowers and ornaments.

A large number of devotees thronged to temples especially Sarswati temples of the city to celebrate the occasion. A procession was also taken out in Abuja Muhurta.

Goddess Saraswati was anointed before the puja in temples. Subsequently, Saraswati Mahayagya was organized in which a large number of devotees participated.

Prayers were offered to the goddess to help the country fight corona pandemic and finally get liberation from the deadly virus, said KK Jha, spokesperson of Tulsi Society where a mahayagya was held.

He added that the Mahaarti was, too, organized in which a large number of devotees from different areas of the city were present.

Education institutes celebrate online

Schools, colleges and universities across the city also celebrated the occasion by offering special prayer to goddess Saraswati. Schools held virtual celebrations for primary and middle school students as most schools in the state are still running via online education only.

Students also wore yellow clothes, made donations and performed special pujas. Not only the clothes, yellow flowers were used as offerings and also part of decorations in households as an indication to welcome the spring Season.

First main fest after Durga Puja for Bengalis

A number of puja pandals displaying colourful idols of Saraswati were installed at temples and in residential colonies of the city.

Bengalis celebrated the festival with a different hue as special Bengali food including khichudi and sandesh were served on the occasion. Hundreds of Bengalis from the city gathered for this day-long celebration at Kali Badi temple near Bapat square to mark the occasion.

“This is the first main festival after Durga puja and in Bengal it is celebrated with great fervour. Here also we organized a special programme that began with Saraswati puja followed by bhog and other programmes,” said Madhumita Chandra heading Women Welfare Society of Bengali association Indore (Bapat square).

Mass weddings

Several mass weddings events were also organised in the city citing on the occasion of the auspicious day. Sindhi community conducted mass wedding and celebrations helping 50 underprivileged couples tie the knot at Nav Durga temple.

Other private mass weddings were organised in various colonies and wedding gardens in the city.

