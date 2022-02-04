Barnagar: Three held for robbing Indore couple

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Thursday arrested three persons accused of robbing an Indore-based couple of gold chain and cash. The incident took place on January 22 when the couple- Narendra and his wife Shivani- were heading to Indore in their car after attending a wedding in Satwasa village.

Narendra in his police complaint said that around four- five men arrived in a white Alto car and intercepted them at Lohana Kuti. They broke the window panes and forcibly took away Rs 9,500 cash, Aadhaar card, driving license copy and a gold chain. A case was registered against the accused under sections 394, 341, 323, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ujjain SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla constituted a team under additional SP Akash Bhuria and also announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for information on the accused. During investigation, police zeroed in on three persons of Lohana Kuti, Bachhda village and Satwasa village and arrested them. The team also recovered the gold chain, mobile phone and other documents.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:14 PM IST