Indore: Indian Coffee House opened at Holkar Science College

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Coffee House (ICH) branch was inaugurated at the Government Holkar Science College on Saturday under the auspices of Tulsiram Silawat, minister, water resources department. Silawat, in his address to the students, urged them to respect their teachers and continuously put in efforts to achieve their goals and wished them good luck for the examinations to be held in the coming days. The students, along with the minister, pitched for youth power for progress of the nation in one voice. The programme was presided over by college principal Suresh Silawat. President of the Indian Coffee Workers’ Society, Jabalpur, Rajagopalan, and secretary, M Prakashan, were present.

Silawat also encouraged players to participate in the division-level volleyball competition and expressed happiness upon seeing the players’ fitness. At the programme, GD Gupta, vice-principal, RC Dixit, administrative officer, Sanjay Vyas, Vivek Rach, Major Manoj Mishra, professor Amiya Pahare, Anupam Sharma, Seemavati Sisodia, Sandeep Gauhar and other teachers were present. All the officers and employees of the college and more than 1,000 students took part in the programme.